Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.37% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 627.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

