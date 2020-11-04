Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.39% of Kennametal worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tinicum Inc grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 3,984,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kennametal by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:KMT opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -415.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

