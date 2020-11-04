Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson Group worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 240,851 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

