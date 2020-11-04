Prudential PLC Sells 1,230,619 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230,619 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Infosys worth $35,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 877.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $58,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Shares of INFY opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

