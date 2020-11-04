Prudential PLC Sells 20,677 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 122,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

