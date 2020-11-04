Prudential PLC Sells 24,750 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 10.73% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

