Prudential PLC Sells 277,498 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,798,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277,498 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $165,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

Shares of T opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

