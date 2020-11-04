Prudential PLC Sells 456,521 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 456,521 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.35% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $28,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 129.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 86.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBT shares. ValuEngine lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.