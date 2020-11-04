Prudential PLC Sells 64,350 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

