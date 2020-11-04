Prudential PLC Sells 69,800 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,837 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,651.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,804 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

