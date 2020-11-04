Prudential PLC Sells 78,500 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $30,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after purchasing an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,206,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,188,437.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,717,541.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 43.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

