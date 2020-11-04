Prudential PLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Helen of Troy worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

HELE opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total value of $82,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,981,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

