Prudential PLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.19% of Helen of Troy worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HELE opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.99. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total transaction of $82,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,981,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

