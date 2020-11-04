Prudential PLC Sells 918,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,634,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

