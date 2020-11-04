Prudential PLC Sells 918,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,211,000 after buying an additional 3,115,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.