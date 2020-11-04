Prudential PLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.52% of Magellan Health worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGLN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,431,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,439,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,781,000 after purchasing an additional 505,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $1,149,150.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

