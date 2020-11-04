Prudential PLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,668,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.11% of PPG Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in PPG Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.37.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $138.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.