Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 10.73% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.