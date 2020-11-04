Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 691,322 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $22,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 1,480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,269 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,585,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. JD.com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

