PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.93.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of PTCT opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,521.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,851 shares of company stock worth $9,297,122. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,567,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

