Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PIM stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

