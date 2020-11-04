Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $100.41 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 310,417 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

