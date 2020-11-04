Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $14.26 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

