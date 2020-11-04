Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Evans Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Evans Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

