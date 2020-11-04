Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Raised by Analyst

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of A10 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised their price target on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $7.21 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $561.87 million, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $1,741,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 55,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in A10 Networks by 118.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

