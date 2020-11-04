Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BankUnited Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NYSE BKU opened at $26.26 on Monday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in BankUnited by 154.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6,215.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BankUnited by 161.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 40.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

