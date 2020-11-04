Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BDGE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $397.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,919,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,350 shares of company stock worth $109,569. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.07%.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

