Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in FormFactor by 20.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in FormFactor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.