Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROCK. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,937,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.