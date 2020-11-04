Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOH. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.15.

Shares of MOH opened at $211.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $215.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

