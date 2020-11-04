Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Cut by Analyst

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $67.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -320.71 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,101.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,627 shares of company stock worth $24,068,106. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

