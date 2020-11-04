Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE SAH opened at $38.85 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 167,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after buying an additional 442,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

