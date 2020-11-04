Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Cut by B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Teck Resources stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

