Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Twin River Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist increased their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $784.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 243,959 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $7,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 67,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2,394.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 574,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

