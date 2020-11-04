Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morningstar reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securiti initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

NYSE WH opened at $50.41 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after buying an additional 566,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after buying an additional 470,932 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,428,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $20,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

