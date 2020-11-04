Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abiomed in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Abiomed stock opened at $260.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Abiomed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

