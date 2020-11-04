Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Increased by Capital One Financial

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

NYSE PE opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 958.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last ninety days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.