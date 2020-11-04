Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lowered by Analyst

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Shares of CAKE opened at $30.85 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,584,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after buying an additional 443,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 410,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

