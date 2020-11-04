Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Abiomed, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abiomed in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $260.80 on Monday. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 71.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Abiomed by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Abiomed by 15.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 221.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

