Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lear Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lear in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.81.

LEA stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Lear by 24.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

