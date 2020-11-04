Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for LyondellBasell Industries Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

LYB opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

