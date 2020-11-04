Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cognex Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $70.16 on Monday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,384 shares of company stock worth $11,194,725. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.