Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.53 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.29.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $224.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $329.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

