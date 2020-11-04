Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,271,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after buying an additional 350,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $43,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.