Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $131.46.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 8.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth $21,347,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 149,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.