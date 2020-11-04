Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Issued By B. Riley

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers in a research note issued on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Rogers stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Rogers has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $152.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rogers by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rogers by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Rogers by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

