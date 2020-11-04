Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

ACCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $554.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.07. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

