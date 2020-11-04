Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMED. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

AMED stock opened at $260.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $264.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.25 and its 200 day moving average is $215.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 123.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $47,003,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $26,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $9,616,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 61.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total value of $230,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

