Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Shares of AMGN opened at $220.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.19 and a 200 day moving average of $239.13. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

