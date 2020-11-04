Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

CRL stock opened at $237.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.29 and a 200-day moving average of $195.56. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $250.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,961. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.